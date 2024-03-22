Funeral services for Richard W. Fay, 85 will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Karel Castro officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the funeral home in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Richard’s honor may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!