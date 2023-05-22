Richard W. Reel, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away at 6:50 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

A memorial service for Richard W. Reel will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.con

