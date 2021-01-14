Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

Neptune, NJ

Richmond Andrews Gooden, age 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 with his wife, Charlotte at his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Trent Boedicker officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada, where full military rites will be conducted by Wright-Patterson Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Coping with Laryngomalacia, PO Box 313 Port Monmouth, NJ 07758 or to Grace Gospel Church, Ada. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

