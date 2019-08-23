Home Obituaries Rick M. Hamlin

Posted on August 23, 2019
0
Age, 66
Dola

A celebration of life for Rick M. Hamlin will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at St. John’s Evangelical Church, Kenton.

He died at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not By Choice of Kenton and/or Bridge Hospice of Findlay and/or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

