Ricky Joe Morrison

Posted on August 29, 2019
Ricky Joe Morrison
Ricky Joe Morrison

Age, 61
Ada

Services for Ricky Joe Morrison will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns.

Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

