Age, 90

Findlay

Services for Rita Jean Waltermire will be at noon on Tuesday, March 16 at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. Private funeral services will be held for the family with Pastor Dan Metzger officiating. Interment will be at Knollcrest Cemetery. The services will be livestreamed and can be accessed on the Coldren Crates website.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

She died at 8:40 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Memorials may be given to either Bridge Hospice, 1900 South Main Street, Findlay, Ohio, 45840 or Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity, 1200 Commerce Pkwy, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

