Age, 82

Ada

A mass of Christian burial for Rita M. Stahl will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada by Father Ed Shikina. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where a prayer service will begin at 7:45 p.m.

She died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at her residence.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Ada.

