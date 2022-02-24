Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert A. Wroten

Services for Robert A. Wroten, 79 will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center by Pastor Jessica Cavinee. Burial will be in Rushsylvania Cemetery.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.

He died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.

Condolences may be sent to www.edsfh.com

