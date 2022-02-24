Home Obituaries Robert A. Wroten

Robert A. Wroten

Posted on February 24, 2022
0
Robert A. Wroten

Services for Robert A. Wroten, 79 will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center by Pastor Jessica Cavinee. Burial will be in Rushsylvania Cemetery. 

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. 

He died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. 

Condolences may be sent to www.edsfh.com

