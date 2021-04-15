Home Obituaries Robert Allen Glock

Robert Allen Glock

Posted on April 15, 2021
Age, 69
Kenton

There will be no services for Robert Allen Glock.

He died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his residence.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at priceh.net.

