Robert B. Fish died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home at 200 E. Columbus Street in Kenton, OH. Services will be held on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Jody Oates and Rev. Jim Oates presiding. Burial will be at the Wolf Creek Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Hardin County Junior Fair Board. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

