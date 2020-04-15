Robert “Bob” Clayton Jones Jr. Posted on April 15, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 86Marysvilleformerly of Kenton A private burial for Robert “Bob” Clayton Jones Jr. will take place at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. He died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Bluebird Retirement Community, Marysville. Memorial donations may be given to a local food bank/clothes bank of the donor’s choice. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with services. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!