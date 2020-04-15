Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 86

Marysville

formerly of Kenton

A private burial for Robert “Bob” Clayton Jones Jr. will take place at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

He died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Bluebird Retirement Community, Marysville.

Memorial donations may be given to a local food bank/clothes bank of the donor’s choice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with services. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

