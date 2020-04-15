Home Obituaries Robert “Bob” Clayton Jones Jr.

Robert “Bob” Clayton Jones Jr.

Posted on April 15, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 86
Marysville
formerly of Kenton

A private burial for Robert “Bob” Clayton Jones Jr. will take place at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

He died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Bluebird Retirement Community, Marysville.

Memorial donations may be given to a local food bank/clothes bank of the donor’s choice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with services. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Steven D. Winegardner

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 15, 2020
    2 min read

  • Steven D. Winegardner

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 14, 2020
    2 min read

  • James C. Hale

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 13, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply