Celebration of Life Services for Robert (Bob) Kindle, 79 will be Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville St., Alger by Pastor Don Clinger

He died Friday, July 8, 2022 at his residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!