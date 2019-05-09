Age, 85

Dover, Tennessee

Robert Cloyd Lawrence, 85, of Dover, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Nashville, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

His grandsons and great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!