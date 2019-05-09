Home Obituaries Robert Cloyd Lawrence

Robert Cloyd Lawrence

Posted on May 9, 2019
0
Robert Cloyd Lawrence
Robert Cloyd Lawrence

Age, 85
Dover, Tennessee

Robert Cloyd Lawrence, 85, of Dover, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Nashville, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

His grandsons and great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Rev. A.W. “Blackie” Purdin

    Rev. A.W. “Blackie” Purdin

    Age, 96 Bellefontaine Rev. A.W. “Blackie” Purdin, 96, of Bellefontaine passed away peacefu…
    May 9, 2019
    2 min read
  • Keith King

    Keith King

    Age, 60 Aurora Keith King, Age 60 of Aurora, formerly of Solon; beloved husband of Vickie …
    May 8, 2019
    1 min read
  • Patricia Lee Holmer

    Patricia Lee Holmer

    Age, 80 Stow, Ohio Patricia Lee Holmer (nee Hogan), 80, of Stow, Ohio, passed away peacefu…
    May 7, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply