Home Obituaries Robert D. ‘Bob’ Winebrenner

Robert D. ‘Bob’ Winebrenner

Posted on October 4, 2017
0
0
3
Robert Winebrenner
Robert Winebrenner
age 89, Marion
formerly of Kenton

The family of Robert D. “Bob” Winebrenner will hold a service to celebrate his life at a later date.

The family is being assisted in making arrangements by the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home of Kenton. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

He died at 5:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Marilyn Green

    Marilyn Green

    Age, 83 Ada Services for Marilyn Green will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Hanson-Neely Funera…
    October 3, 2017
    1 min read

  • Robert Sandy ‘Red’ Anspach

    A celebration of life service for Robert Sandy “Red” Anspach will be at a later date. It …
    October 2, 2017
    1 min read
  • Harold Brocklesby

    Harold L. Brocklesby

    Graveside services for Harold L. Brocklesby will be at later date at Grove Cemetery in Ken…
    October 2, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply