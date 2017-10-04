The family of Robert D. “Bob” Winebrenner will hold a service to celebrate his life at a later date.

The family is being assisted in making arrangements by the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home of Kenton. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

He died at 5:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

