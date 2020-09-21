Robert D. Smith Posted on September 21, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 80The Villages, FL Robert D. Smith, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 17th, 2020 of a hemorrhagic stroke. A memorial service will be held at a later date at his son’s church in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!