Age, 56

Kenton

Services for Robert E. Gilbert will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor Kevin Stirratt.

Burial will be in the Roundhead cemetery with military graveside services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and until time of service on Friday.

He died at 7:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family in care of Hanson-Neely Funeral Home P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

