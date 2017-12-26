Home Obituaries Robert E. Gilbert

Robert E. Gilbert

Posted on December 26, 2017
0
0
17

Age, 56
Kenton

Services for Robert E. Gilbert will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor Kevin Stirratt.

Burial will be in the Roundhead cemetery with military graveside services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and until time of service on Friday.

He died at 7:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family in care of Hanson-Neely Funeral Home P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • John Sorgen

    Age, 87 Kettering formerly of Kenton A Mass of Christian Burial for John Sorgen will be Th…
    December 26, 2017
    1 min read

  • Jennifer E. Bryant

    Age, 42 formerly of Upper Sandusky Arrangements for Jennifer E. Bryant are incomplete at t…
    December 22, 2017
    22 second read

  • Robert Norman Buyer

    Age, 80 Kenton Services for Robert Norman Buyer will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Price-M…
    December 21, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply