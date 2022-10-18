Robert E. Rock, Sr., age 81, of Alger, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7:07 PM.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00PM on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Karen Rarey officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post #9381.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities and/or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!