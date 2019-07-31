Age, 61

Belle Center

Services for Robert E. “Sal” Holbrook will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Shoffstall Funeral Home in Lakeview by Pastor Steven Holbrook. Burial will be in the Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Thursday. In Bob’s honor, it is encouraged that friends and family wear Cleveland Browns attire.

He died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Lima Memorial Health Systems.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to his family c/o Shoffstall Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

