Home Obituaries Robert E. Salsbury

Robert E. Salsbury

Posted on October 7, 2019
0
Robert Salsbury
Robert Salsbury

Age, 90

Dunkirk

Services for Robert E. Salsbury will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial with military rites preformed by Amvets Post 1994 will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

He died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Haven Lawrence

    Haven James Lawrence

    Age, 41 Alger Services for Haven James Lawrence will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 201…
    October 7, 2019
    1 min read

  • Bureeda Hackworth

    Age, 95 Findlay formerly of Ada Services for Bureeda Hackworth will begin at 1:30 p.m. on …
    October 7, 2019
    2 min read

  • Carol Jane Myers Willeke Deringer

    Age, 82 Marysville Arrangements for Carol Jane Myers Willeke Deringer are pending at Under…
    October 7, 2019
    20 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply