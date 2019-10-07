Age, 90

Dunkirk

Services for Robert E. Salsbury will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial with military rites preformed by Amvets Post 1994 will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

He died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!