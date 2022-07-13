A graveside service for Robert Earl Ward, 89 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton by Pastor David Robertson.

He died on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert’s honor may be made to Faith Baptist Church of Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

