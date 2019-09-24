Home Obituaries Robert Eugene Crowe

Robert Eugene Crowe

Posted on September 24, 2019
0
Robert Eugene Crowe
Robert Eugene Crowe

Age, 59
Pace, Fla.

Services for Robert Eugene Crowe will be at 3 p.m. today at Friendship Baptist Church, Milton, Fla.

He died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions are asked to be sent to the funeral home for his final arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Judy A. Lawrence

    Judy A. Lawrence

    Age, 73 Huntsville Services for Judy A. Lawrence will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25,…
    September 23, 2019
    1 min read

  • Robert A. Clark

    Age, 74 Kenton Services for Robert A. Clark will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019…
    September 23, 2019
    1 min read
  • Karen Jane Kidd

    Karen Jane Kidd

    Age, 74 Kenton Services for Karen Jane Kidd will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 20…
    September 21, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply