Robert F. Bear, age 87, of Marseilles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 1:55am at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Robert Bear will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 9, at the Marseilles U.M.C. With Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Friday, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and 1 hour before service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles UMC or The Parkinson’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

