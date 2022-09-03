Robert Gary Smith, 80 of Kenton passed away Thursday September 1, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born to the late Richard O. and Emma G (McKinley) Smith.

A private family only visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A private family only graveside service will begin at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Grove Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio.

