Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

Kenton

Robert Gordon Kline ,77, entered into everlasting life on Saturday, August 29 at his home near Kenton.

A private gathering of immediate family will take place at a date to be determined. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the director, drivers and staff at the Wilkinson-McVitty Berlien Adult Day Center, 100 Memorial Ave, Kenton, OH 43326, where they treated Gordon with dignity and kindness. Friends and family are encouraged to support this wonderful organization in lieu of flowers or gifts.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!