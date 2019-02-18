Age, 67

Kenton

Services for Robert Gossard will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns.

Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, where full military rites will be conducted by Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

He died at 8:21 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!