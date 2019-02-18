Home Obituaries Robert Gossard

Robert Gossard

Posted on February 18, 2019
0
Robert Gossard
Robert Gossard

Age, 67
Kenton

Services for Robert Gossard will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns.

Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, where full military rites will be conducted by Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

He died at 8:21 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Joyce E. Clark

    Age, 87 Waynesfield Arrangements for Joyce E. Clark are pending at the Schindewolf-Stout-C…
    February 18, 2019
    15 second read

  • Frank J. Burkholder

    Services for Frank J. Burkholder will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at the Hanson-Neely Fu…
    February 16, 2019
    1 min read
  • Shirley Newland

    Shirley Ann Newland

    Services for Shirley Ann Newland will be at noon on Tuesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral H…
    February 16, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply