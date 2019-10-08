Age, 83

Dunkirk

Services for Robert H. “Bob” Evans will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by the Rev. Russ McMillion. Full military rites will be conducted by Amvets Post 1994. Bob’s wish was to be cremated following his service.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Thursday.

He died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Bob to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

