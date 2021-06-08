Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert H. Clark, 80 of Kenton passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his residence.

A graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Fairview-McDonald Cemetery. Pastor Jason Manns officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Robert to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

