Age, 82

Roundhead

Services for Robert Harlan Overs will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery with military honors provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call 2-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

He died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Southlake Orlando Health, Clermont, Fla.

Memorial contributions may be given in his name to Roundhead Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

