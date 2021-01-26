Robert J. “Bob” Roby Sr. Posted on January 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 72Kenton Robert J. “Bob” Roby Sr., 72 of Kenton, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made in the memory of Bob to Angels for the Elderly or a charity of the donor’s choice. No services will be held and arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!