Posted on December 10, 2018
age 100, Richwood

Services for Robert J. Sidle will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood by Pastor Dave Secor. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 1713 Marion Mt. Gilead Rd. Suite 107, Marion, OH 43302 and the Claibourne United Methodist Church, C/O Linda Carrel 15957 Harmon Patrick Rd. Richwood, Ohio 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

He died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

