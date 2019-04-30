Robert L. “Bob” Bridenstine Posted on April 30, 2019 0 Robert L. “Bob” Bridenstine Age, 78 Ruskin, Fla. formerly of Kenton and Lakeview area There will be no services for Robert L. “Bob” Bridenstine at his request. He died at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at South Bay Hospital after fighting a long battle with an infection. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription