Home Obituaries Robert L. “Bob” Bridenstine

Posted on April 30, 2019
0
Age, 78
Ruskin, Fla.
formerly of Kenton
and Lakeview area

There will be no services for Robert L. “Bob” Bridenstine at his request.

He died at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at South Bay Hospital after fighting a long battle with an infection.

