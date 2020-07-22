Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Lima

Services for Robert Lee Hare will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23. 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, by Pastor Jon Buerger. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

He died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

