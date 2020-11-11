Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 96

Bellefontaine

Robert Moore Houser, 96, of Bellefontaine, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Friends may call on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, West Liberty, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Logan County Honor Guard. With respect to current health guidelines, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing, and consider wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311, or to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 921 Rush Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, West Liberty, is honored to serve the Houser family

