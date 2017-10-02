age 57, Harrod

A celebration of life service for Robert Sandy “Red” Anspach will be at a later date. It was his request to be cremated.

He died at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima after an extended illness.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada VFW Post 9381.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

