Age, 84

Ada

A graveside service for Robert W. “Bob” Joyce will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Harrod, by James Kidd.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. on Friday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

He died at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

