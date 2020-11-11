Robert Wilson “Bob” Flinn Posted on November 11, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 80Blytheville, Arkansas Robert Wilson “Bob” Flinn, 80, of Blytheville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!