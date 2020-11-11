Home Obituaries Robert Wilson “Bob” Flinn

Robert Wilson “Bob” Flinn

Posted on November 11, 2020
0
Age, 80
Blytheville, Arkansas

Robert Wilson “Bob” Flinn, 80, of Blytheville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

