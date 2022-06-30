Roberta Jackson Posted on June 30, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Roberta Jackson, 74 of Kenton, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with her loving husband Clayton by her side. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with all arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!