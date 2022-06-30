Home Obituaries Roberta Jackson

Roberta Jackson

Posted on June 30, 2022
Roberta Jackson, 74 of Kenton, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 with her loving husband Clayton by her side.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with all arrangements.

