Roberta May Turner, 96 of Kenton passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023 at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 15, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Roberta to the Silver Creek United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

