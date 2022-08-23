Roberta (Mullins) Legge, 92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 10-11 am with the funeral service to honor Roberta beginning 11:00 am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, 507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will follow at Donnelsville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com

