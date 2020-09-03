Home Obituaries Rodger Holcomb

Rodger Holcomb

Posted on September 3, 2020
0
Age, 59
Moncks Corner, S.C.

A graveside service for Rodger Holcomb will be at a later date.

He died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at his home in Moncks Corner, S.C. He lost his long battle with cancer.

