Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rodney Gale McQuown, age 72, LaRue died Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 @ 6:39pm at the Arbors Care Facility in Delaware. Services will be held at the Price-McElroy Funeral home in Kenton on Tuesday March 15th at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Michael Raypholtz officiating. There will be 1 hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery with full military honors performed by the VFW Post 9473 of Reynoldsburg.

Memorial donations may be given to the Disabled Veterans of America Organization.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!