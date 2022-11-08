Rodney Jay Arnold, 51, of Kenton passed away Friday November 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The family wishes for everyone to dress casual and encourages everyone to wear either Denver Broncos attire or Broncos colors (Orange and Blue).

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

