Age, 65

Sidney

Rodney L. Pulfer, age 65 of Sidney, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends may call Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio, 45365.

Services will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Terry Sharp officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!