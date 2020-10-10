Roger D. Adkins Posted on October 10, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 76Jackson Centerformerly of Lakeview Funeral services for Roger D. Adkins will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 by Daniel Gutman at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that attendees be symptom free and to wear a mask in accordance with state guidelines. He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at his home. Memorial contributions may be given in Roger’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!