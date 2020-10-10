Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Jackson Center

formerly of Lakeview

Funeral services for Roger D. Adkins will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 by Daniel Gutman at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that attendees be symptom free and to wear a mask in accordance with state guidelines.

He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at his home.

Memorial contributions may be given in Roger’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

