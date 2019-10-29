Age, 67

Harrod

A memorial service for Roger D. Hunnaman will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Dave Holbrook.

Friends may call 1-2 p.m. on Thursday.

He died at 3:04 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born Dec. 18, 1951 in Lima to Armon R. and Janet B. (Beal) Hunnaman. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Harrod.

Also surviving are his fiancé, Patty Haney of McGuffey; two sons, Jason (Donna Hewitt) Hunnaman of Harrod and Grant Hunnaman of Ada; three grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill Hunnaman of Harrod and Steve (Tammy) Hunnaman of Maysville.

Roger retired after working as a corrections officer for Oakwood Correctional Facility, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family in care of Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

