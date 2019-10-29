Home Obituaries Roger D. Hunnaman

Roger D. Hunnaman

Posted on October 29, 2019
0

Age, 67
Harrod
A memorial service for Roger D. Hunnaman will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Dave Holbrook.
Friends may call 1-2 p.m. on Thursday.
He died at 3:04 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
He was born Dec. 18, 1951 in Lima to Armon R. and Janet B. (Beal) Hunnaman. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Harrod.
Also surviving are his fiancé, Patty Haney of McGuffey; two sons, Jason (Donna Hewitt) Hunnaman of Harrod and Grant Hunnaman of Ada; three grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill Hunnaman of Harrod and Steve (Tammy) Hunnaman of Maysville.
Roger retired after working as a corrections officer for Oakwood Correctional Facility, Lima.
Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family in care of Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.
Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com
Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

  • Richard “Dick” L. Tracy

    Age, 77KentonVisitation for Richard “Dick” L. Tracy will be 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30…
    October 29, 2019
    3 min read

  • Jeremy E. Mclane

    Age, 41KentonServices for Jeremy E. Mclane will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at…
    October 29, 2019
    1 min read

  • Manfred Guenter “Fred” Hanke

    Age, 89Upper SanduskyServices for Manfred Guenter “Fred” Hanke will begin at 11 a.m. Thurs…
    October 29, 2019
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply