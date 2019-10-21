Age, 83

Wharton

Services for Roger K. Knoll will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Wharton First Church of God by Dr. Earl E. Mills. Burial will be in Wharton Richland-Union Cemetery, Wharton. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

He died at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born June 20, 1936 in Van Wert to the late Arthur and Pauline (Saum) Knoll. He married Bonnie J. Monfort and she preceded him in death. He later married Geraldine M. Opper on Jan. 21, 1967 at the Wharton First Church of God. She survives in Wharton.

Also surviving are two children, Teresa (Mike) Woods of Williamstown and David (Holly) Knoll of Wharton; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He also was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shelly Jean Knoll.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Foltz.

Roger graduated from Grover Hill High School in 1954 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for four years. He was a truck driver for Streaker Tractor Sales in Findlay for 35 years.

He was a member of Wharton First Church of God, where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Hardin County Men’s Garden Club for many years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Wharton First Church of God and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.