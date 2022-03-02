Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Roger Lee Jenkins of Bellefontaine will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial with military rites will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Roger L. Jenkins known for his “Roger Time” died on his 75th birthday, February 28th, 2022.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice or the Logan County Walnut Grove Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!