Posted on February 1, 2019
Roger Shepherd
age 52, Dunkirk

A memorial service for Roger Shepherd will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

