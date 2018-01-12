Home Obituaries Roger Wilford Overs

Roger Wilford Overs

Posted on January 12, 2018
Roger Overs
Roger Overs
age 79, Roundhead

Services for Roger Wilford Overs will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview by Pastor Kenny Van Hoose. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be given in his name to Roundhead Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

He died early Thursday morning, Jan. 11, 2018 at his home.

