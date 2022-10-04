Rolland L. “Pete” Rodabaugh, age 89, of Mt. Blanchard, died at 6:35am on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 1-2 pm, Pastor Brett Kelly will officiate and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to either the church or to the Delaware Township Fire Department. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com

